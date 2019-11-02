Nov. 16: Two-time Grammy Award-winner Kathy Mattea, recently featured in the Ken Burns PBS documentary “Country Music,” will perform at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, at 7:30 p.m. Her appearance is part of this season’s American Music Series, featuring a diverse array of female artists and ensembles, presented by “UNCSA Presents.” Tickets for “An Evening with Kathy Mattea” are at the Stevens Center box office, 336-721-1945, or www.uncsa.edu/performances.

