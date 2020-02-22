Collagist and sculptor Irwin Kremen, who died on Feb. 5, age 94, made his artistic debut in Winston-Salem at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art.
The year was 1978, and Kremen’s first solo exhibition was one of several shows that opened with SECCA’s new headquarters in the former James G. Hanes estate, at the end of Marguerite Drive. For Kremen (1925-2020) it was the beginning of a remarkable, late-life career.
In his 50s at the time, he had been making intimately scaled, abstract collages for a little more than 10 years, showing them only to friends and family members. By profession he was a clinical-psychology professor at Duke University, where he had taught since 1963. At heart he was an artist, as he was to prove many times over in the years following that inaugural show at SECCA. (After premiering at SECCA, it traveled to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Collection of Fine Arts, which published Kremen’s first exhibition catalog.)
A native of Chicago, Kremen followed a circuitous path to visual art. He first came to North Carolina in the late 1940s to study writing at Black Mountain College. The college’s literature and writing teacher, M.C. Richards, became a lifelong mentor and friend. Twenty years later, after Richards was more widely known as a writer and potter, she played a key role in steering Kremen toward visual art.
After his year at Black Mountain Kremen spent a few months in Chapel Hill, then moved to New York, where he lived from 1947 to 1955. He worked clerical and editorial jobs to support his literary ambitions, and he developed friendships with contemporaries who were involved in New York’s avant-garde arts scene, including composer John Cage, dancer/choreographer Merce Cunningham, and pianist David Tudor.
In the early 1950s Kremen began studying psychology at the New School of Social Research, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1955. During the same year he married Barbara Herman, a literary scholar and writer, with whom he would spend the rest of his life. Leaving New York, he embarked on graduate studies at Harvard, where he earned a doctorate degree in clinical psychology in 1961. After two years as an assistant professor at Michigan State University he joined the psychology faculty at Duke.
During a visit to the Kremens’ home in 1966, his former writing teacher M.C. Richards suggested collage-making as an evening’s activity, in a spirit of playful creative experimentation. Kremen’s first effort consisted of fabric scraps juxtaposed and sewn together to create a small, abstract composition. He evidently found the process engaging enough to continue, because he soon began pursuing it seriously — and passionately.
By that time he and Barbara were raising a son (Adam) and daughter (Claire), and he was busy with his research and his teaching career at Duke. Making his increasingly refined, typically small collages was an activity he pursued strictly for his own enjoyment and aesthetic satisfaction. He showed them to Barbara and to their friends, but he didn’t seek a broader audience for them.
Some of Kremen’s artist friends made enthusiastic comments about his collages to their associates, and soon the word began to spread. It was 1975 when I first heard about the psych professor at Duke who made exquisite collages. My sources were M.C. Richards, whom I met that year, and poet Jonathan Williams, also a former student at Black Mountain College. Both brought Kremen up in separate conversations, independently of one another, and they told me enough about the collages to make me want to see them firsthand.
Fast-forward to spring 1977: Backstage after a performance by John Cage at UNC Chapel Hill, I was introduced to Kremen — always known to his friends as “Krem” — and to his wife Barbara. I soon put it together that he was the psych professor/collage artist I’d heard about, and I expressed interest in seeing his collages.
The following day in Chapel Hill I tape-recorded an interview with Cage for an independent literary magazine, St. Andrews Review. Later that day I saw Krem again and although I still hadn’t actually seen any of the collages, I suggested he submit a few of them to the same issue of the magazine.
The issue’s editor was Whitney Jones — then an English professor at St. Andrews College, now a fundraising consultant in Winston-Salem. In an email last week, Jones recalled, “I met Krem in Mister Flynn’s Chinese Bar in Southern Pines, where he showed me a biscuit box full of unmounted collages. I was on my way to meet Winston-Salem arts patron — Philip Hanes for the first time. I told Philip about Krem and, with a bit of an exaggeration, that Krem was the next Robert Rauschenberg. Philip immediately called Josh Taylor, who was then the head of the National Collection of Fine Arts, and told him that he was meeting with me, that I was a Black Mountain College expert, and that I had discovered the next Robert Rauschenberg, and that Josh better send someone to Durham right away. A curator flew to Durham, loved Krem’s work, and arranged for his first-ever show to be at the National Collection. SECCA followed suit, as it was about to open its new gallery space.”
Krem’s collages are all about texture and the effects of time and weather. Especially in his first decades as an exhibiting artist, he made them from paper and other materials he found outdoors during summer trips to Europe with Barbara. Describing his favored materials, he wrote, “I hunt out unduplicable papers, experienced papers, papers that have been in sun, in rain, in dust, in snows, covered with the dirt of the city. Yet as I look at them, their flaky surfaces, their weathered colors, I realized their exquisite potential, and gather them in.”
Describing his operational mode in one of several interviews I conducted with him over the years, he said, “My general way of working is to start with a heap of materials before me, selecting from them, then arranging and rearranging the elements, often altering them by many different kinds of manipulations.”
Around the time he began to formally exhibit his collages, Krem started experimenting with sculpture, using rusted metal and other weathered materials to create three-dimensional pieces, some of which were on a much larger scale than anything he had previously made. Again he kept the work to himself for about 10 years, until he debuted 17 of his sculptures in a 1990 exhibition at the Duke University Museum of Art. Two years later he retired from his teaching career, but not from his art career.
During his last four decades Kremen had solo exhibitions at more than 20 museums and other venues, and his work was featured in group exhibitions in the U.S. and other countries. His collages are in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Smithsonian, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. In 2007 Duke’s Nasher Museum of Art held a 40-year retrospective exhibition, “Irwin Kremen: Beyond Black Mountain,” accompanied by a substantial, 130-page catalog.
Throughout his career Krem continued to challenge himself and expand his creative range, resisting all attempts to critically pigeonhole him as an artist. In both his collages and his sculptures he began using materials that were cleaner and less obviously “experienced.” He collaborated on several works with sculptor William Noland (whose father Kenneth Noland was a fellow student of Krem at Black Mountain). And he started painting.
For me and, I’m sure, for many others who had the pleasure of knowing him, Irwin Kremen was an inspiring figure, as an artist and as a human being. He leaves behind a uniquely remarkable creative legacy.
Like the found shards of paper he favored for those early collages, he was unduplicable.
Krem de la Krem.
