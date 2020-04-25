With “Wow, No Thank You,’’ the incomparable Samantha Irby offers yet another laugh-out-loud masterpiece.
In her third book of essays, the honest and self-deprecating Irby muses on everything from her approach to step parenting (avoid the children at all costs) to the pressure of caring for the “smelly, actively decaying body that (she) never asked for” to the months she avoided replying to an email from a “very famous person.”
Irby, who made a name for herself with her blog, “Bitches Gotta Eat,” has become quite the famous person, herself, these days. Now, as she says in the book, she can move a bunch of stuff off her Amazon wish list and into the main cart. Despite her rise in star status, though, her fresh, unique writing is as raunchy and relatable as ever.
As with her last two books, “Meaty” and “We are Never Meeting in Real Life,” Irby is a delight to spend time with. “Wow, No Thank You” is the perfect read at a time when we all could use a little comic relief.
