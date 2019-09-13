“The Forbidden Art Exhibit” and auction will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Barn at Reynolda, Reynolda Village.

When ISIS controlled Mosul, Iraq, creating art was forbidden. To create and be caught meant torture and death. Despite the high risk, eight artists kept drawing, painting and sculpting their stories. Restore Iraq has curated a collection of 14 pieces in four mediums from these artists.

The auction will benefit Restore Iraq’s orphan care in Mosul, including an art therapy program. For information, visit www.restoreiraq.org/artexhibit.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments