“The Forbidden Art Exhibit” and auction will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Barn at Reynolda, Reynolda Village.
When ISIS controlled Mosul, Iraq, creating art was forbidden. To create and be caught meant torture and death. Despite the high risk, eight artists kept drawing, painting and sculpting their stories. Restore Iraq has curated a collection of 14 pieces in four mediums from these artists.
The auction will benefit Restore Iraq’s orphan care in Mosul, including an art therapy program. For information, visit www.restoreiraq.org/artexhibit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.