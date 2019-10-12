Indigo Girls

Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray are the Indigo Girls. The folk-rock duo will open the Winston-Salem Symphony’s Pops season.

The Winston-Salem Symphony will open its 2019–20 season with a Pops Series concert featuring the Grammy-winning folk duo the Indigo Girls at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road.

The concert will be conducted by Albert-George Schram.

Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will join the symphony for a concert featuring their greatest hits, including “Closer to Fine,” “Galileo” and “Power of Two.”

In 2012, the Indigo Girls began collaborating with two orchestrators to prepare symphonic versions of their songs. One of their 50 concerts from about the U.S. is captured on a new album, “Indigo Girls Live With The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra.”

Tickets start at $24 at 336-464-0145 or www.WSsymphony.org.

