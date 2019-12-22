A review of this year’s art exhibitions in Winston-Salem confirms that the highlights were mostly solo shows by contemporary artists. Not surprisingly, most of these were at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, which has long been the city’s premiere venue for current art.
SECCA
SECCA got an early start with Lonnie Holley’s powerful show “Somewhere in a Dream I Got Lost,” which opened in December of 2018 and continued into May of this year. An African American artist who grew up in Alabama, Holley has worked in a range of mediums including, most recently, improvisational music, audio recording and filmmaking, but his most extensive and long-sustained practice has been sculpture.
His show at SECCA was dominated by assemblages that juxtaposed scavenged objects and materials in order to convey timely messages and insights about contemporary problems and their historical roots. Holley never underwent formal art training, and his education was acquired piecemeal during a traumatic childhood and youth. Despite formidable obstacles, he has made a spectacularly successful end run around the academic art world as well as the “outsider” art field — in which he was sometimes been ghettoized — in order to become an internationally renowned contemporary artist on his own terms.
Holley’s younger counterpart Charles Edward Williams is also African American, but he’s formally trained. Like Holley, this artist from Greensboro uses his work to address current social problems involving race and their underlying histories. Williams’ exhibition “Warm Water,” at SECCA during the spring and early summer, consisted of paintings, drawings, videos, and related pieces that dealt with racial and personal tensions involving water. It made for a powerful, skillfully rendered and thoughtfully organized conceptual statement about the history and unsettled state of race relations in the United States during a particularly turbulent, divisive time.
In the fall SECCA joined forces with Wake Forest University’s Hanes Art Gallery to present “video ergo sum,” an important survey of experimental videos and photography by peter campus (who spells his name in all lower-case letters). Since his career peaked in the 1970s campus has remained relatively unknown outside the specialized realm of experimental videography, but this show — which originated in 2017 at the Jeu de Paume in Paris — seemed to herald a resurgence.
Repeatedly screened on a small video monitor at Wake Forest were his earliest single-channel video pieces, limited to interior views from moving or stationary cameras. They established campus’ preoccupation with multiple visual perspectives, a theme also reflected in viewer-activated video installations at both venues.
The 1980s marked a hiatus in campus’ video work and the beginnings of his involvement with still photography. In the late 1990s campus started working with digital video technology, then relatively new.
His most recent work was a specially commissioned four-channel video installation at the Hanes Art Gallery. It surrounded viewers with four sets of ultra-high-definition color images made in the vicinity of a French seaport and projected in steady rotation.
To augment “video ergo sum,” Reynolda House Museum of American Art mounted a small show combining some of campus’ landscape-based videography with landscape paintings from Reynolda’s own collection. It remains on view through Dec. 31.
Reynolda HouseAlso at Reynolda House through the year’s end is another important solo exhibition, “Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration.” This posthumous retrospective emphasizes the homoerotic aspect of J.C. Leyendecker’s commercial art, widely published during the first half of the 20th century.
Leyendecker (1874-1951) moved to New York in 1900 and achieved rapid success creating illustrations for popular magazines, apparel manufacturers, and other commercial interests. The show brings together examples from all phases of his career, with an emphasis on his work for the Saturday Evening Post, which established him as one of the century’s most successful commercial artists. His imagery came to define the look of American refinement, affluence, and physical beauty for decades.
Because homosexuality was a taboo subject in American society throughout Leyendecker’s life, the nature of his relationship with his favorite model, Charles Beach, wasn’t a matter of public record. In today’s more open social climate, that relationship can be more freely discussed, as is the case at Reynolda House. The exhibition is accompanied by a give-away pamphlet tracking society’s changing attitudes about gender and sexuality.
Early in the year Reynolda House hosted “Hopper to Pollock,” a noteworthy, historically based group show of 40 works by some of Leyendecker’s more widely known contemporaries in the American fine-art world. These were among 227 pieces bequeathed to the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, New York, by Edward Wales Root, upon his death in 1956. Root was an art-appreciation professor at Hamilton College and a pioneering collector. Of the 80 artists represented in his bequest, many have come to be recognized as leading American modernists.
Delurk
Returning to the subject of the year’s outstanding solo exhibitions, Winston-Salem native Scott Eagle’s April show at Delurk Gallery merits a special mention. One of the state’s most skilled and thematically ambitious artists, Eagle is a professor of painting and drawing at East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design. His work spans multiple mediums in its richly imaginative exploration of personal spirituality through imagery derived from mythology, art history, his dreams and his experiences in the waking world. His Delurk show, playfully titled “Face Plants, Adult Toys and Other Manifestations of the Liminal See,” consisted of 14 wall pieces (paintings, drawings and digital images) augmented by about as many compact assemblages.
Although the quality of its shows is often uneven, Delurk remains Winston-Salem’s most interesting commercial gallery. Its other outstanding offering in 2019 was “Murmurs and Recollections,” a summer show that paired works by Tim French and Marc Roche.
French is a highly skilled painter who brings all of the traditional Western art techniques to bear in his work, and who doesn’t flinch from images that many viewers probably found disgusting and horrifying. Such disturbing visions reside in everyone’s mind, most often emerging in nightmares or disturbing thoughts that are quickly self-suppressed. Armed with his formidable painting skills, French coaxes these visions out into the open and confronts them head-on, like a great maker of horror films.
Roche’s half of the show was more technically wide-ranging and his palette is more subdued, dominated by the black-and-white of his intricate linocut prints and the shades of sepia and gray in his drawings. Animals including monkeys, elephants, and octopi serve allegorical roles in a number of his works. French’s paintings are more vivid, more disturbingly alive, but overall Roche held his own in imposing company.
Diggs Gallery
Reflecting the larger, male-dominated American art world, the artists I’ve mentioned so far in this column are all male. An exhibition at Winston-Salem State University’s Diggs Gallery in the summer and fall provided a welcome counterpoint to this situation. Paired with a show by yet another male artist — photographer Chi Modu’s informal portraits of mostly male hip-hop performers — “UKNOWHOWWEDU” brought together conceptually interrelated works by four “women of color.” Borrowing its title from a track on “Kollage,” the 1996 debut album by Bahamadia, aka Antonia D. Reed, it paid fitting homage to “strong, intelligent black women,” as an accompanying wall text put it.
Stephanie J. Woods photographed women’s heads and shoulders from behind, in each case with their hair piled high and wrapped in cloth turbans emblazoned with empowering slogans such as “Strong Black Girl” and “My Black is beautiful.”
LaKela Brown’s contribution to the show consisted of seven white plaster panels embedded with relief images of hip-hop fashion accessories — bamboo hoops, door-knocker earrings and rope chains — as well as chicken heads (a derogatory hip-hop slang term for women).
The show’s most striking works were two paintings by Iona Rozeal Brown, which juxtapose traditional Japanese geisha imagery with references to hip hop (including a turntable) and black American culture, and a commissioned mural by WSSU alumna Georgie Nakima, which combines portraits of two sly-looking, young black women with boldly colored, fluid, geometric-abstract motifs and the exhibition title, for a decidedly celebratory effect.
