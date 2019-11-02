Dec. 13-22: UNC School of the Arts’ annual production of “The Nutcracker” is a must-see. From the sets and costumes to the dancers and orchestra musicians, “The Nutcracker” should be on your holiday fun list. Guest artists Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen, principal dancers with the New York City Ballet, will star for two performances on Dec. 18 and 19. Presented by the UNCSA schools of Dance, Design and Production, and Music with support from Wells Fargo, Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet opens at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. This year’s calendar includes new options with family friendly times at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Additional performances are at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, 21 and 22; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-21. UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker” will be at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are at $29, $24 for children 13 and under, at www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker, 336-721-1945 or the Stevens Center box office.

