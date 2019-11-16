David Rodwell, a climate change educator, will present 24 Hours of Climate Reality on Nov. 20-21.
“The Truth in 10,” a 10-minute Climate Reality Project program, will be presented every half hour 6-11 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
During the 24-hour period, the presentation will be given a total of 29 times.
Rodwell was trained by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and his Climate Reality Project team in 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Admission is free. Donations are not allowed. For more information, visit www.climaterealityproject.org/
