Birds are everywhere.
Our avian pals are adapted for nearly every temperature and topography on the planet — from parrots in the Costa Rican rain forests to penguins in Antarctica to cardinals in our backyards.
While birds can defy gravity, they cannot build houses. Only we can wield hammers and paintbrushes to make homes for our fine feathered friends.
And what better time to build and bird watch than now, when we’re all stuck indoors, gazing wistfully out the window at grub-grabbing robins and cheeky chickadees.
Kim Gondring, who has taught woodworking at Sawtooth School for Visual Art for three years, built birdhouse kits and did an online class to show folks how to build birdhouses.
It’s off line now, but the Sawtooth is offering other online classes to keep the school afloat while it can’t be open for classes and to give us something constructive to do with all this downtime.
Amy Jordan, Sawtooth executive director, said that Gondring came up with the plan for the birdhouses.
“Kim approached me with the idea of the birdhouses and said, ‘We need to keep people connected and creating!’” Jordan said. “He mentioned especially families with children at home.
“He has donated his time and supplies, so that Sawtooth can benefit during these difficult times. We are very appreciative of Kim and his support and kindness. We have been deeply touched by the support of our community. It makes all of the difference!”
Gondring sawed the wood, put the birdhouses together with screws, then took them apart, so they could be hammered together when students got them home. Then, students could paint or decorate them however they chose.
The 20 that he made a couple of weeks ago, sold out quickly (the houses were available for a donation). So Gondring made another 20 that were picked up from the Sawtooth last week.
“It’s basically a bluebird house, but any smaller bird — like a chickadee or wren — will be able to use them,” Gondring said. He and his wife, Kathy, are backyard birderwatchers.
“We feed the birds all winter, and the hummingbird feeders are up now,” he said. “My father always had a pair of binoculars in his hands.”
Gondring said that he got the idea for the birdhouses from watching his grandchildren, Alice, 5, and Audrey, 7. Audrey is taking piano on Skype during this time of social distancing, and instead of being urged to practice by her parents, she is going to the piano spontaneously to play, he said.
“Their creativity is taking different forms than it did when they were around other kids,” he said. “We at the Sawtooth didn’t have a plan for a pandemic, but we can still function and serve the community.
“Hopefully, we’ll have other things we can do later.”
Other things
In “From the Director’s Studio,” Sawtooth program directors take participants into their home studios by video to showcase projects and demonstrations. All are free or by donation. They’re at www.sawtooth.org, Instagram @sawtoothschool, and Facebook — Sawtooth School for Visual Art.
- Seth Charles, ceramics director, demonstrates wheelthrowing and trimming bowls for Second Harvest of Northwest North Carolina’s Empty Bowls event, a benefit for the food bank.
- Emily Badalamente, Art + Wellness director, has a how-to video on making face masks. Badalamente has provided more than 60 masks to individuals, including health-care providers in New York.
- Jessica Tefft, photography and digital media director, demonstrates digital drawing with Procreate App and iPad or iPhone.
- Sara Sloan Stine, metal and glass director, shows images and projects from her studio.
Sawtooth instructors are also donating demos and classes online.
- Vickie Clontz, textiles instructor — Ice Dyeing Demo — Free (in process),
- Grace Kooken, ceramics work study student — Clay Wind Chime Demo — Free.
Some classes are fee-based. Details are on the Sawtooth website.
- Victoria Majestic, painting instructor — Online Oil Painting Class — live access (in process). Painting Spring Blossoms: Participants will be guided through the fundamentals of oil painting, including canvas preparation, design, value, color and will also learn the secrets of how to create a beautiful spring blossom painting from start to finish. This is a three-part online workshop. This course is fee-based.
Majestic will present a free video today for Mother’s Day: Beginner Level — A Mother’s Day Painting — Sunflowers.
The Sawtooth will partner with Speedball Art Products on a future printmaking project that students can do at home with a supply kit from Speedball.
Get busy, people.
