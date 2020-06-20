NEW YORK — As protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd, every major entertainment company in Hollywood issued statements of support for the black community.
But as unanimous as that show of solidarity was, it was also clear that this wasn’t a fight Hollywood could watch from the sidelines. As the uproar over “Gone With the Wind” showed, the movie industry has a past — and present — to reckon with.
Hollywood’s record in diversity and inclusion has improved in recent years, but it still lags behind the population — particularly in its executive ranks. (It’s easier, Spike Lee has joked, to get a black president than a black studio head.)
“This is a golden opportunity for Hollywood to look at itself in the mirror and decide what side of history it wants to be on,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA.
UCLA’s annual Hollywood diversity report has found a notable increase in lead acting roles in the most popular films in recent years. Researchers argue diversity is good business. People of color, data shows, often buy more than half of tickets to the most successful films.
But Hunt has also found a lack of systemic change. Some 93% of senior executive positions at major and mid-major studios are held by white people and 80% by men. He has outlined a five-point strategy for more meaningful progress, from the bottom up.
“Every institution in our society to the extent that it’s not helping to eradicate the problem is complicit to a some degree. ...,” Hunt said. “When you have an industry that’s structured around white men in control, it echoes the white supremacy that’s at the core of the critique of policing right now.”
Five years ago, after the Academy Awards fielded all-white acting nominees, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite became a rallying cry. The industry and the film academy have changed since then but it hasn’t happened overnight.
Now, at a defining moment for race in America, some industry leaders believe stronger steps are necessary. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last week said it will make new inclusion standards for Oscar eligibility.
The debate recently stirred by “Gone With the Wind,” only highlighted what’s at stake.
After pressure from filmmakers including “12 Years a Slave” producer John Ridley, HBO Max temporarily removed the 1939 film. When the film returns to the streaming service, Turner Classic Movie host Jacqueline Stewart will contextualize it.
“We can see with ‘Gone With the Wind’ how profoundly people’s understanding of American history has been shaped by these popular entertainments,” Stewart said. “It’s forcing us to confront the roots of racism in our country and to think about the role the media has played in shaping our understanding of race.”
Recent films like Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” and Spike Lee’s just-released “Da 5 Bloods” have lent a corrective to history as seen in the movies. More are on the way. Since the protests began, several documentary projects have been announced on the Tulsa race massacre, including one produced by LeBron James.
