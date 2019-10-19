The annual Holly Jolly Craft Show will be 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road. Crafts by more than 30 vendors and food from Wits End Bakery will be for sale.
Admission and parking are free. Call 336-659-4305 or visit their Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.