The annual Holly Jolly Craft Show will be 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road. Crafts by more than 30 vendors and food from Wits End Bakery will be for sale.

Admission and parking are free. Call 336-659-4305 or visit their Facebook page.

