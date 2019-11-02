Dec. 6-22: Deck the Halls is Sawtooth School for Visual Art’s original art and craft shopping event and signature fundraiser, featuring a variety of work from about 100 local and regional artists — including Sawtooth faculty and students. Deck the Halls runs for more than two weeks, but the opening-night Preview Party is a blast with live music, drinks and light appetizers. It’s 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are at $25 on Eventbrite, $30 at the door. Daily admission is free 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9-13 and 16-20; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For information, visit www.sawtooth.org or call 336-723-7395.

