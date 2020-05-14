As half of the psych rock/hip-hop group Speak N Eye from Winston-Salem, Aaron Brookshire, aka Emceein’ Eye, performs with his brother, Joshua Brookshire, aka Unspeakable.
But on May 18, Emceein’ Eye will debut a solo album entitled “Never Comply” on Cold Rhymes Records, based in Baltimore, Maryland.
There are 11 songs on the album, as well as two bonus tracks that are available with a subscription to the record label. Songs include “Black Mop Water,” “Work Ain’t Done” and “Don’t Fade.”
Although he has had past releases, Emceein’ Eye, 29, said this one “is the most professional-sounding work I’ve done yet and the most representative.”
“Never Comply” touches on a lot of personal things he has been going through the past two years — struggles and growth.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I don’t ever stick to any one role.To hear on record, you’d think the Kinks might have hooked up with the Beastie Boys in the studio. To see a performance is more like a full throttle energetic frenzy of rhymes and crowd control, emphasizing on audience participation, call and response and connecting. Musically it’s rock ‘n’ roll. How it’s delivered is more like a how a hip-hop act would perform and demand attention. It’s not for the meek and mild, I’ll say that. We are playing instruments, producing, engineering and recording it or working closely alongside others in that area, so we are involved in every aspect down to creating the videos for promotion or designing the artwork. I have my hand in a little bit of everything when it comes to art and music, but my main talent I feel I’m known for is being an MC (master of ceremonies).
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I feel like I’ve had to learn everything the difficult way just by being a hard-headed Aries by nature. I started on a four-track cassette tape recorder, and as technology became more easily accessible and affordable over the years, I was able to adapt with the times and learn along the way. When I first started making hip-hop music by myself, it was because being in a band at the time just wasn’t possible. Getting other people to follow your vision and actually go along for the journey just wasn’t the look, so I figured I might as well play the instruments myself, and then perform it all myself over backing tracks. I had no idea how I would perform a lot of the music in the early years so I was able to get friends to burn CDs for me with the instrumentals, and I would bring a DVD player with me to shows and simply put the CD in and hook up the red and white auxiliary chords to the venue’s sound system or a band’s guitar amps. This kind of half-baked not-so-well-thought-out way of doing things eventually led me to become more professional and graduate to a laptop. ... And the setup has only grown since then, especially having help being in a band with my brother.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I think my biggest influence, would probably be my mentor, Height Keech, who produced this latest album and is releasing it on his label, Cold Rhymes Records. ... Even though this isn’t the first time we’ve collaborated and we are longtime buddies, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with the person I look up to the most. He is the most progressive and prolific artist I know, recently played his 1,000th show.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My biggest challenge I’d say is never being able to actually live off my art and music and also not being able to go on weeks or months long tours to promote albums or further get myself out there. I became a dad pretty young so this has always posed a challenge, but I don’t see it as something negative. If anything, my daughter inspires me to keep pushing forward and do it for her.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It gives a sense of validation when someone buys an album after a performance. It boosts my self-esteem to know I brought happiness to someone’s life through my music. It makes me feel a sense of achievement when I can make a whole room dance and have fun. ... Most importantly, it gives me a way to express myself. ... It’ll break your heart, it’ll double cross you and rip you off, but every now and then magic moments happen and remind you why you’re still going at it.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Go to shows. ...Take big chances. ... Practice! Be ready to fail. ... Music is all about growth and development. You’re not always going to get paid. You’re not always going to get attention. ... But if you have the drive and determination, hang onto it, and keep crafting, because this thing takes years to build.
