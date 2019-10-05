High Point University will present Community Enrichment Series events this week.
“Seeing from Within: The Magical Femiverse” by Emily Clare, of Winston-Salem, is in the Sechrest Art Gallery, Hayworth Fine Arts Center.
“The Sound in Picture” concert will be 3:30-4:30 p.m. today, Oct. 6, in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. The concert will feature a variety of musical styles from film music, including classical, jazz, popular music and Broadway pieces.
Michael Davidson will perform in concert 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Davidson is associate professor of trombone at the University of Kansas. He will perform pieces for trombone and piano.
Admission is free. Information is at www.highpoint.edu.
