Theatre Art Galleries of High Point will present “TAZEWELL: Three Generations/Three Voices,” opening with a reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. It will be on display through Jan. 3.
Keith Byrd will play for the opening.
The Main Gallery will feature the costume design work of Paul Tazewell, an alumnus of UNC School of the Arts, who has been designing costumes for Broadway and regional theater, film and television, dance, and opera productions for more than 25 years.
In 2016, he received both a Tony Award, for “Hamilton,” and the Emmy Award for “The Wiz!” The exhibit will feature 16 of his costumes.
The Upstairs Gallery will host works by Barbara Tazewell. Barbara lived in Akron, Ohio, before moving to Asheboro where she now lives with her partner, Emma. “Ola, the Water Bearer” was originally created as a “flip book” located under the African Pavilion of the North Carolina Zoo. She has also illustrated the Christmas story, “JAIY,” incorporating the words of the Gullah Bible.
The Hallway Gallery will feature Nathanael Tazewell who displays character illustration and design work that is referencing sequential artists and Japanese manga from the ’70s and ’80s (I.E Jean Giraud, Yoshitaka Amano). Based on these references and interests, he has put together his own take on those visual motifs while also incorporating elements of Afrofuturism.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-887-2137, email kelly@tagart.org or visit www.tagart.org.
