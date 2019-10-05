High Country Writers will present Chris Roerden, author of “Don’t Murder your Mystery” and “Don’t Sabotage your Submission,” at 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Watauga County Library. She will speak on the topic of “Don’t Sabotage your Story.”

Roerden has edited fiction and nonfiction for publishers, including St. Martin’s Press, Harlequin, Midnight Ink, Rodale and Viking. Roerden holds a master’s degree in English from the University of Maine and has taught at three universities in three countries.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.highcountrywriters.org.

