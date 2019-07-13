Gunnar Nagle

Gunnar Nagle is releasing a debut album, “Big Dreams, Sweet Maybes” this week.

Local musician Gunnar Nagle will release his debut album, “Big Dreams, Sweet Maybes,” on July 19.

He will celebrate the vinyl release with a pop-up event 3-5 p.m. July 20 at Underdog Records, 835 Burke St., Winston-Salem.

