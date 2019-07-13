Local musician Gunnar Nagle will release his debut album, “Big Dreams, Sweet Maybes,” on July 19.
He will celebrate the vinyl release with a pop-up event 3-5 p.m. July 20 at Underdog Records, 835 Burke St., Winston-Salem.
