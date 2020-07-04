What a difference a couple of days make.
Last week, we found out that one area concert series has been canceled , but another is scheduled to go on — with social distancing.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County canceled the three remaining scheduled events in its 2020 Summer Parks Concert Series. The first two, including the wildly popular West End Mambo, had already been canceled.
In happier news: If the creek and COVID-19 cases in Virginia don’t rise, then the Blue Ridge Music Center will present a shortened Roots of American Music Concert Series on Saturdays in August, starting Aug. 1 with High Fidelity.
Richard Emmett, the center’s program director, said that he is watching novel coronavirus developments in both North Carolina and Virginia, but the center is in Galax, Virginia, just over the N.C. state line, so those are the guidelines he is following.
In addition to High Fidelity, performers will include Amythyst Kiah on Aug. 8, Chatham Rabbits on Aug. 15, Becky Buller Band on Aug. 22, and Bill and the Belles on Aug. 29.
The outdoor stage has a 3,000-seat capacity. Emmett said that he will cap attendance at 750, but he doesn’t expect crowds of more than 200-400.
Music center staff will wear masks and gloves, and audience members will be expected to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Joyful joyful
The Winston-Salem Children’s Chorus has produced six songs on its YouTube channel, plus introductions by chorus members, and Sonja Sepulveda, artistic director.
Rehearsals were held on Zoom with accompanist Carmine Mann making rehearsal and performance tracks.
Then production engineer Anni Wang spent more than 100 hours per song assembling audio and video to create the virtual concert. For more than a month, Wang edited content from different devices, different camera angles, often working with recordings that were slower or faster than the original piece.
The final product reflects the mission of the chorus: To bring together students from across Winston-Salem and enrich their lives by inspiring excellence in choral music.
“The beauty of it is that it doesn’t matter what schools they come from, what neighborhoods the come from, everyone comes together to make music,” Sepulveda said.
“The concert took a lot of communication, virtual communication, forcing the staff to learn new skills. It definitely has been a challenge,” said Chris Duffer, the chorus manager.
The concert, presented in separate YouTube videos, includes “Penny Lane” (The Beatles), arranged by Audrey Snyder; “Omnia Vincit Amor” by Michael John Trotta; “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King,” arranged by Audrey Snyder with John Mmanywa, soloist, and Bradley Jiang, flutist; “Tollite Hostias” by Camille Saint-Saëns; “Walk Together, Children,” a traditional spiritual arranged by Moses Hogan; “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” arranged by Kenneth Paden and adapted by Rollo Dilworth; and “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter.
The Winston-Salem Children’s Chorus is a program of Piedmont Opera.
Sidewalks and parking lots
Art museums and galleries may be closed, but some — like Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District and Piedmont Craftsmen across the street — have nice, big windows for you to gaze through.
At Artworks, you can view members’ artwork in the gallery’s “Window Exhibition,” visible from the sidewalk and also online. Both 2D and 3D artworks by member artists are on display, showcasing the variety, quality and availability of original art by our local artists.
If you see something you like or want to view an artwork in person, email Mona Wu, monawu4@gmail.com.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is continuing its parking-lot programming with the last performance of “Tintypes” today. Set between the turn of the 20th century and the onset of World War I, this chamber piece with a cast of five provides a musical history of an exciting and tumultuous period in American history.
The community theater will lighten up next weekend and the next (July 10-12 and 16-19) with “Head Over Heels,” featuring the music of The Go-Gos.
Spring Theatre’s “Lock-In,” featuring 100 cast and crew members, is still on YouTube and Facebook.
Dan Beckmann and Erinn Dearth wrote and directed it, with an original score by David Lane.
A reviewer on IMDB described it as “beautifully rough around the edges while still maintaining a sense of rhythmic pacing and heart. ... All the actors, directors, camera operators, singers, composers, editors, and overall supporters of the project will now forever have this as a moment in their lives in which they united to tell a wild story and to make a piece of art about strength and solidarity.”
It’s going to take more than a pandemic to stop the music. It appears that area artists won’t back down.
