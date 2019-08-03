Judith Glixon, once the principal cellist with the Asheville Symphony and the Brevard Chamber Orchestra, is coming to Winston-Salem to perform “One Cello, One Planet” at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St.
Glixon is offering a series of solo cello concerts highlighting the urgency of climate change. The concert will take listeners through an abridged history of the human race with compositions by J.S. Bach (Unaccompanied Suites 2 & 3), Benjamin Britten (final movement of Suite for Cello, Op.72), Maurice Ravel and Daniel Crawford.
The tour is being hosted by the Creation Care Alliance of WNC, an organization that empowers communities of faith to act on climate change.
Admission is $20 at www.creationcarealliance.org/events/. Proceeds will support the work of the Creation Care Alliance of WNC, a program that empowers faith organizations to act on climate change.