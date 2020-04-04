From the get-go, Sharon Johnson knew exactly what she didn’t want in Top Priority Care Services’ Day Supports program for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities.
“I didn’t want it to be a place where they just came and pretty much sat in a chair and looked at walls and played bingo and colored,” Johnson said. “I wanted it to be something structured and meaningful that they would do.”
Her vision has blossomed into Gifted Gallery 2 Art Studio at 4401 Providence Lane in Winston-Salem and Gifted Gallery 2 at 619 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District.
Both galleries fall under the umbrella of her behavioral health agency, Top Priority Care Services LLC.
She got the idea to add art to the program in 2013 after the mother of a client dropped off a gift — a homemade cake and a nicely framed palette knife painting of a mountain scene.
“When I looked at the painting it was a really nice oil-based painting,” Johnson said. “It looked like something I would see hanging up on a wall.”
The mother told Johnson that her son, who at the time was a client of Top Priority Care Services, was in an art class and did the painting.
When Johnson started art classes in 2014 as part of the Day Supports program, her husband, James Johnson, agreed to fill in until she could get an art teacher. He has been there ever since and is now the art director for Gifted Gallery 2 studios.
James Johnson, a self-taught artist, is always coming up with different projects for the students.
“Every night, he pretty much sits online and researches different things,” his wife said. “When we’re out in the community, anywhere we go, if he sees something he likes, he’ll say, ‘I’m going to take this back for the students to do’.”
He now gets help from Gifted Gallery 2 studios’ instructor, artist Levi Ison.
“Between the two of them, they sit down and come up with meaningful projects,” Sharon Johnson said.
Projects include landscape paintings, collage paintings, pottery, mosaic tile, and resin pour art.
Her husband said that students do one part of an art project at a time.
“We might number it,” he said. “We might color-code it. What we do is give them a starting point. ... And we show (instructional) videos before we get into a project, so they better understand the piece of art work they are getting ready to do.”
Earlier this year, Ison brought an idea from his own artwork that has now evolved into students working together on large collaborative pieces.
Most of the large paintings consist of 48 6-by-6-inch tiles. Typically 10 or more students paint the tiles individually to create a 3-by-4-foot work of art.
The first collaborative piece by advanced art students was a portrait of actor and painter James Franco; it sold recently for $800.
Sharon Johnson said that currently one-third of the proceeds from the sale of art work go to students and the rest goes back into the art program to help with the cost of (art) materials, framing and shipping.
“They are always checking to see if their art has sold, and they will say, ‘When do I get my check?’” Johnson said.
Students and their art
Of the nearly 40 students in the Day Supports program, about 32 participate in the art classes, which offer two levels — beginner and advanced.
“They have different levels of functioning, but even with their levels of functioning you see the ones who have the gift for it,” Sharon Johnson said. “It clicks for them.”
A variety of artwork by students with intellectual developmental disabilities is currently on the wall at Gifted Gallery 2 downtown.
Several pieces are the large collaborative portraits — former professional basketball player Kobe Bryant and Vincent van Gogh, post-impressionist Dutch painter.
“Before COVID-19 hit, we probably had three or four calls on that one,” Sharon Johnson said of the Kobe Bryant portrait.
There’s also another portrait of Franco, which was done by beginner art students.
“A lot of the times, the projects I give to the advanced class, we’ll do again with the less-advanced class,” Ison said.
In addition to the student’s individual works and collaborative pieces, Gifted Gallery 2 offers art work by Ison and James Johnson.
“The only reason we have our works is really to show the development of the students’ work,” Ison said.
A “Meet the Artists” section in the gallery showcases framed photos of 22 students, along with quotes from several of them. Most of them are sporting big smiles.
Michael Harris said, “I like drawing, painting, watercolors, clay and tutorial videos.”
From Cody McFadden: “I like to color, paint, glue, sew, cut pictures of magazines. I love to participate in class. I like music and I like my teacher.”
And Ricky Tuttle said, “I like different colors, painting, crafts and sewing.”
In addition to works of art, Gifted Gallery 2 offers custom framing; drawing and painting classes; and paint parties for individuals and groups, including corporations.
Gratifying work
James Johnson loves seeing students’ faces light up.
“They finish a project and they are proud of themselves and that it is going to be downtown in Gifted Gallery 2,” he said.
For Ison, the large collaborative portraits are the most gratifying part of his job because it allows the students to tell their own story.
“What we’re trying to do here is create a visual conversation with the community and allow them (students) an opportunity to speak for themselves because they don’t really have that opportunity for the most part,” Ison said.
Sharon Johnson said she feels good about the work they are doing with students because the Day Supports program is structured from the time clients arrive until they go home.
Although things are on hold now because of the COVID-19 crisis, students typically participate in a variety of art programs including music and drama, go on field trips once a week and tend their own garden.
“I know that they are not just coming to our facility sitting in a room,” she said. “They are busy.”
