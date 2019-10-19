ARTC Theatre will screen the “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 9 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25 and 26 at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
Bags with everything needed to participate will be $7. No outside bags will be allowed. The best costume each night receives a trophy.
Fifty tickets a night, $10 apiece, will be sold to ages 18 and over. Valid ID required for drink bracelets.
Buy tickets and bracelets at www.ARTC theatre.com or www.brownpaper tickets.com. For more information, call 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
