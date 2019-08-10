GATLIN BROTHERS

The Gatlin Brothers will perform Aug. 16 at the Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

 RPR Media

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will present The Gatlin Brothers, the final act of its 2019 Classic Country Concert Series, at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The Gatlin Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning trio who have performed for more than 60 years and have attained a lifetime of noteworthy achievements, including a Grammy, 3 ACM awards, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Tickets start at $20 at www.ticketmaster.com or www.ws fairgrounds.com . Parking is $6 in coliseum lots.

Lynn Felder

