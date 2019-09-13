Gateway Gallery will present “Optical Illusions” will guest artist Debbie Beasley Sept. 20-Oct. 31. There will be a reception 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
The show and sale will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry and cards. The Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble will perform. The center’s culinary arts students will serve refreshments.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org.
