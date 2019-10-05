“Off the Nook,” a fundraiser block party for the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center and the children that it serves will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 12th in the Heritage Center parking lot, 110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.

There will be food; poets, including LB the Poet; music; a bounce house; open mic; dance party with deejay Tommy Gee Mixx; food trucks and live music.

First-12th graders may enter the Speak Up (rap cypher) and Auto Correct (spelling bee). For entry information call 954-645-1884.

Admission is: Buy a book — $4 for hardcovers, $3 for paperbacks, $2 for picture books and $3 for children 12 and under. Call 336-829-6692 or email mjfriendsws@gmail.com.

