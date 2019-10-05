“Off the Nook,” a fundraiser block party for the Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center and the children that it serves will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 12th in the Heritage Center parking lot, 110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
There will be food; poets, including LB the Poet; music; a bounce house; open mic; dance party with deejay Tommy Gee Mixx; food trucks and live music.
First-12th graders may enter the Speak Up (rap cypher) and Auto Correct (spelling bee). For entry information call 954-645-1884.
Admission is: Buy a book — $4 for hardcovers, $3 for paperbacks, $2 for picture books and $3 for children 12 and under. Call 336-829-6692 or email mjfriendsws@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.