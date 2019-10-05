“Magic, Mischief & Mayhem,” a fund-raiser to benefit The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will be 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Footnote Café, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.

This event will feature magician Sam Diezel, Bunker Dogs Comedy Troupe and music performed by Little Theatre stars. There will also be silent and live auctions, wine and liquor pulls and a 50-50 raffle.

Tickets are $40, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and two coupons for wine, beer or soda. There will be a cash bar, and cocktail attire is requested. Visit www.ltofws.org.

