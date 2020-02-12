Michael Huie is best known in the area’s arts community as an actor with years of experience on local stages.
An adjunct instructor in High Point University’s Theater and Dance department, Huie has performed in “A Christmas Carol,” “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” “The Exact Center of the Universe” and “Hamlet” among other credits, and he has written and performed four plays including “Jack,” a solo play about Jack the Ripper.
“Spitfire,” his first novel, is a historical mystery set in Post-World War II Europe.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: “Spitfire” is my first novel, but I’ve been writing stories as well as acting most of my life. They go together in my mind. As an actor, you’re a storyteller and your character has something he wants and something in his way. The same is true for characters in fiction. “Spitfire” is a historical thriller that takes place mostly in post-World War II London and Paris. I grew up in Winston-Salem, but honestly I was never interested in writing about the South. I read spy novels and mysteries and grew up watching TV shows and movies set in the UK and anywhere other than North Carolina. I guess I longed for escape, which is ironic because I moved back here 20 years ago and love it here.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I started getting serious about writing fiction 12 years ago. I wrote two novels, which no one except my wife Brook will ever see. They now reside in a drawer. But writing is a journey, and it takes time and practice to know what a story and its characters require, and what will hopefully be satisfying to a reader. I once read a quote from an author who said that to become a writer you need to sit down at a keyboard, write for 10 years and then you can call yourself a writer. That sounds about right.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My book is historical fiction and I have traveled to both places where the story takes places, but I can’t go to Paris in 1946. So I watch movies made during that period. I love film noir, expressionism and the novels of people like Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler and Dorothy B. Hughes. I also have to say Brook is my first reader and she is exceptional at story analysis, so she has been a big influence as well.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: I love working on a story idea and characters, but I procrastinate when it comes to the actual writing. I set a word count goal, give myself little rewards and basically moan and complain during that whole process. Writing a first draft is fraught with anxiety and heartache. Editing is a lot more fun. So, definitely sitting down and starting each day is the biggest challenge.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I get cranky when I can’t be creative, so being able to write or act gives my working life more shape and meaning. If I’m being honest, I am working on a story idea pretty much 365 days a year. I have to do it.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: It is such a cliché to say never give up, but — “Never give up.” I started this book in 2013. It went through two agents and was rejected by 40 editors before it found a home. Now, it’s out there in the world and a second book is on the way, and it is so worth it.
