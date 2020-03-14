From New York to Winston-Salem, the U.S. art and entertainment industry is taking a big hit from the COVID-19 threat.
Last week, New York’s governor ordered all Broadway theaters to shut their doors, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 or more in the city, effectively forcing the hand of Broadway producers who had previously said that Broadway would be “open for business.”
In Winston-Salem, we are seeing similar closings, though not quite so across the board.
After North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem advised against gatherings of more than 100 people, many local venues decided to close their doors.
Venues that are remaining open are stepping up precautionary measures such as extra cleaning and disinfecting.
Here are some that are staying open and the ones we know are closing. Check individual websites for updates.
MerleFest, which was set for April 23-26, has been canceled. See refund information on www.merlefest.org.
Raffaldini Vineyards will remain open.
Christine Jones, operations director of the Arts Council of Winston Salem and Forsyth County, said on Friday that it will remain open until further notice.
The Arts Council, which has three theaters at The Milton Rhodes Center, will continue to operate with normal hours, unless instructed otherwise by the city or Forsyth County.
The Arts Council will leave decisions about proceeding with previously planned productions in it venues to the presenting organizations.
Scripp’s spelling bee is today at Reynolds Place in the center. Expected attendance is 28 children, two parents each, keeping it under 100, Jones said.
People with tickets to performances should check with the respective presenting organizations or call 336-722-2585 for updates.
Old Salem Museums and Gardens will be closed to the public effective end of day March 13, and they have created a virtual way to explore the historic town.
Old Salem has created “Old Salem Exploratorium,” a series of 5- to 10-minute experiences that will bring viewers into direct visual contact with their master craftsman and educators.
The first episode, “Geology, Pottery, and Place,” is at www.oldsalem.org/visit/exploratorium.
The Stokes County Historical Society has canceled its March 15 program, “An American Story: The R. J. Reynolds Family and the Stokes County Connection.” The program will be rescheduled at a later date.
Finnigan’s Wake will reduce the size of its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17, according to a statement from owner Opie Kirby on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The tent and bands have been canceled. Finnigan’s will open at 7 a.m. to serve a traditional Irish breakfast and will stay open until 2 a.m. serving a menu of Irish and Finnigan’s favorites.
Piedmont Opera officials have announced that they are canceling the coming performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I.” The opera had been scheduled for March 20, 22 and 24 at the Stevens Center.
“The cast, crew and staff are so saddened with this news,” said James Allbritten, Piedmont Opera’s general director. “As much as our community could use the ‘shot in the arm’ that this beautiful production would have given, it cannot be at risk of our patron’s health.”
Piedmont Opera is bypassing its usual no-return policy and giving patrons two choices — to either convert their ticket purchase into a donation to support the company or to request a refund at boxoffice@piedmontopera.org. All requests for refunds must be made by March 27.
SECCA‘s buildings and grounds are currently open for individual visits and are following regular operating hours. Many of SECCA’s upcoming events have been cancelled or postponed. See the calendar for affected events: www.secca.org/calendar-full.php
Postponements at The Ramkat will continue. Moodswing Monday, March 16, will move to April 18; The Prince Project will move from March 21 to Aug. 16, and the Silent Disco Party, March 27, will move to April 24. All tickets purchased for these concerts will be honored on the rescheduled date.
“March into Spring,” set for March 20 at the Gateway Gallery, has been canceled. For information, call 336-837-6826 or visit www.enrichmentarc.org.
On Friday morning, RiverRun International Film Festival officials announced that the coming festival, planned for March 26-April 5, is canceled for this year.
People who have already bought tickets can request a refund or indicate their preference to donate by emailing boxoffice@uncsa.edu or calling 336-721-1945. Refunds for tickets purchased at RED Cinemas in Greensboro will be processed by the RED Cinemas box office. All requests for ticket refunds must be made by April 15.
The 2021 RiverRun Festival is planned for April 8-18.
Aperture Cinema will be closed until April 3, according to a statement from Lawren Desai, executive director.
Open Mic at Footnote Café and Coffee has been canceled.
“We have decided that it would be in the best interest of our fellow musicians to not hold our Open Mic at Footnote on March 24, due to the situation with the Coronavirus. We will continue to monitor the situation and hopefully we will be able to hold our Open Mic at Footnote on April 28,” according to event organizer Don Speranza.
Fiddle and Bow Society has canceled its Country Dancers event originally set for March 14 as well as its Clemmons Civic Club dance on March 31, according to organizer Lyle Jaffe.
The “Big Band Spectacular,” set for March 21 at the Willingham Theatre in Yadkinville, has been canceled.
A concert by Ricardo Montaner, set for April 11 at the Joel Coliseum, has been postponed by Nexo Entertainment, which is postponing the entertainer’s entire spring tour.
New dates will be announced in the coming days and tickets for the original dates will be honored, Nexo said.
For information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The grand opening events for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro have been postponed.
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates and visit www.TangerCenter.com for updates.
