Christmas (copy)

The Calvary Jazz Ensemble performs at Christmas for the City at the Benton Convention Center in 2018.

Dec. 19: Love Out Loud, local churches, businesses, non-profits and artists will present Winston-Salem’s largest free Christmas party, “Christmas for the City,” 4-9 p.m. at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. Volunteers from hundreds of churches, nonprofits and businesses will shower people with free Christmas activities and treats. Attendance is expected to exceed 10,000 people. “Christmas for the City” will feature music, food, visual art, dramatic art, The North Pole Village, The Burn 24-7 for prayer and music, Santa Claus. Of course. Admission is free. For information, visit www.christmasforthecity.com, www.loveoutloudws.com.

