SECCA board member and volunteer Frank Campion works on a “Pollock” for the Slam for SECCA fundraiser.

Gallery VI will present an artist’s talk by Frank Campion and a reception for his exhibition, “Paintings & Works on Paper,” 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at 717 N. Trade St., Downtown Arts District, Winston-Salem.

For information, email sue@galleryvi.com or call 336-723-3653.

