The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art was still officially open when I started writing this column on Monday. Soon afterward, though, the administration decided to close the facility until further notice as a cautionary measure in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Closing the center will also temporarily prevent visitors from seeing what has happened to the woods that used to border the west side of the parking lot. Visitors who know SECCA and have been there in recent weeks have been startled to find the area clearcut. The big trees we’ve long been accustomed to seeing there are gone, and heavy equipment has substantially altered the landscape, creating large mounds of dirt that partially block the newly opened view. For many long-time SECCA patrons it’s a sad sight, and a shock for those who haven’t closely followed real-estate developments in the area.
The 12.5-acre site is being transformed into a 29-home subdivision that will center around a former gardener’s cottage and adjacent garage, which are the only things still standing on the property.
As it turns out, the land was purchased in late 2018 by an affiliate of Salem Senior Services, which paid $1 million for it, according to an article in the Journal on Dec. 14, 2018. The previous owner was the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund, which sold the property through its trustee Capital Bank Financial Corp.
James G. Hanes (1886-1972) — a prominent textile-industry executive and former mayor of Winston-Salem — was the original owner of the two-story, stone-walled home where SECCA’s administrative offices are located. At his death he bequeathed his house and wooded grounds to the charitable foundation named for him. In 1976 the Fund deeded the property to SECCA, which relocated there from its previous headquarters downtown. The former gardener’s cottage in the woods was renovated to become the home of SECCA’s director.
When the state of North Carolina took over operation of SECCA in 2007, the 12.5-acre site to the west of the house was transferred back to the Hanes Memorial Fund. This detail of the transaction was probably unknown to many in SECCA’s local audience. I was certainly unaware of it until I saw what had happened to the property — to my eyes a sad sight indeed. It’s heartbreaking to consider the consequences for the abundant wildlife that previously lived there.
Mesmerizing solo
My last visit to SECCA before it closed was to see Julian Semilian’s mesmerizing solo exhibition, “Fairytales from the Insubstantial.” It’s the latest show in the “Southern Idiom” series — small solo exhibitions by local artists in the intimately scaled Preview Gallery, located in the former Hanes home.
Born in Romania, Semilian is a writer and translator as well as a film editor. He moved to Winston-Salem in 1998 to teach film editing and experimental cinema at UNC School of the Arts. His work as a poet, novelist and visual artist extends a creative approach pioneered by the surrealists, whose art strategies aimed to unleash the unconscious mind’s creative potential.
Semilian’s exhibition brings together five recent works he calls “digitally kinetic paintings.” Each is a continuous loop that features collage-like juxtapositions of appropriated, digitally manipulated film and photographic imagery. They’re completely unpredictable until you’ve watched them cycle through a few times.
There’s no paint involved. Semilian made all of them using a digital program called Adobe Premiere Pro augmented by Photoshop technology. But they allude to painting by virtue of their presentation in frames on the walls of an art gallery. Aside from their use of moving imagery, they also differ from paintings in that each one has its own eerie, ambient soundtrack, and all of them intermingle to create an even eerier, multilayered sonic backdrop for the exhibition.
Some of the imagery has been manipulated to mimic expressionist painting, including the diagonally oriented pair of bare legs at the center of “The System.” This image goes through several different permutations while a small, bright-yellow, circular form — reminiscent of an egg yolk — slides around between the two legs. Surrounding it on four sides are seemingly endless rows of identical fish that suggest parts of a mysterious machine with fiery-hued, numberless clock faces in each of its foregrounded corners.
Fish often appear in art as symbols of life’s origins, and in France they’re connected with April Fool’s Day — associations clearly not lost on Semilian.
Three fish appear to swim across the virtual canvas in one of his other pieces, “Incipience,” and fish are at least nominally involved in another one, “Naive Fish Art.”
With its high-key colors and its pair of enigmatic images in motion, the latter piece is particularly compelling. The left side of the composition simulates the effect of falling into a seemingly bottomless tunnel — one that happens to be rendered in lurid shades of pink and purple. For me it instantly called to mind scenes from the 1966 science-fiction film “Fantastic Voyage,” in which a submarine crew is shrunk to microscopic size and injected into the bloodstream of a brain-injured scientist to conduct life-saving repairs.
On the right side of “Naive Fish Art,” superimposed on what looks like an oversized, dripping fried egg, a boy in a swimsuit appears to struggle underwater. All of the imagery in this piece has been digitally manipulated to resemble expressionist paintings in the vein of Edvard Munch.
Also of special interest is “Alchemy,” a work that stares back at the viewer. Most of its imagery appears to have been sampled from old movies of the silent-film era, with the probable exception of a central eye that is sometimes tightly framed within an inverted triangle, while at other times it’s encircled by what appears to be a swinging pendulum.
According to curator Wendy Earle, SECCA is working to make Semilian’s digitally kinetic paintings available in their entirety online, allowing viewers to virtually visit the exhibition while SECCA’s galleries remain closed. Watch SECCA’s website for further details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.