Two months of planning, two days of filming, 32 hours of video footage, 900 audio tracks, a month of editing and boundless collaboration has yielded “Quiet City,” the first project in the Winston-Salem Symphony’s new digital series, Etherbound.
The idea is to promote orchestral music and artistic collaborations in digital space — the ether.
In “Quiet City,” the symphony collaborated with John Jordan Films, Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance, and The Ramkat, Winston-Salem’s largest popular music venue.
Aaron Copland’s composition “Quiet City” provided the soundtrack and inspiration for this artistic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-May, symphony musicians went to The Ramkat, one section at a time, to record their parts while following social distancing guidelines.
Timothy Redmond, music director; Karen Ní Bhroin, assistant conductor; and Toby Hession, producer, ran the recording sessions from London, England (Redmond’s home), and Dublin, Ireland (where Ni Bhroin is from), using Zoom.
Gavin Stewart and Vanessa Owen, a married couple from Old Fort, are the Terpsicorps dancers who are seen on the film performing on rooftops and in parks throughout Winston-Salem.
“‘Quiet City’ is a work I have known and loved since I was at school,” Redmond said. “Its haunting beauty and quiet nostalgia seem to evoke a mood that is entirely appropriate for the world in which we find ourselves right now.
“The chance to collaborate with other arts organizations to create a work that combines film, dance and music was irresistible. ...
“You can argue that no city is ever truly quiet. But until we can unlock the doors of our concert halls, our theaters and our dance studios it will be quieter than it should be.
“This film is our reflection on that quietness.”
Just two years ago, the symphony launched its Symphony Unbound series as a way to bridge musical genres and bring the symphony orchestra into non-traditional venues. There have been folk music and bluegrass collaborations at The Ramkat and Muddy Creek Café, and heavy metal for a string quartet at Krankies.
Etherbound continues the spirit of Symphony Unbound by creating collaborative performances that are only possible online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.