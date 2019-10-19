20180221w_nws_footnote

The new Footnote cafe

Footnote Coffee and Cocktails will host an open-mic night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 120, Winston-Salem.

Local musicians may play covers or original songs and must be present to register, starting at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, email TriadOpenMic1@gmail.com or visit www.triadopenmic.blogspot.com/

Admission is free.

