Winston-Salem natives 9th Wonder and Mitch Easter will be among those honored at the N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 17, 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. The inductees are:
- 9th Wonder — Hip-Hop producer, record executive, rapper, and lecturer.
- Mitch Easter — Producer, musician, and songwriter.
- Big Daddy Kane — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop recording artist and actor from Raleigh.
- Elizabeth Cotten — Grammy Award-winning blues and folk musician born in Carrboro.
- Merle Watson — Two-time Grammy Award-winning folk/bluegrass guitarist born in Deep Gap.
Tickets are $45-$90 at www.northcarolinamusichalloffame.org or 704-934-2320.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.