Big Daddy Kane

Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 51. 

Winston-Salem natives 9th Wonder and Mitch Easter will be among those honored at the N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 17, 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. The inductees are:

  • 9th Wonder — Hip-Hop producer, record executive, rapper, and lecturer.
  • Mitch Easter — Producer, musician, and songwriter.
  • Big Daddy Kane — Grammy Award-winning hip-hop recording artist and actor from Raleigh.
  • Elizabeth Cotten — Grammy Award-winning blues and folk musician born in Carrboro.
  • Merle Watson — Two-time Grammy Award-winning folk/bluegrass guitarist born in Deep Gap.

Tickets are $45-$90 at www.northcarolinamusichalloffame.org or 704-934-2320.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments