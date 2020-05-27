The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced its 2020 Jury Award Winners, which were held virtually this year because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the festival. Eighteen jurors comprised the main film juries, and three jurors participated in the Pitch Fest competition. The jurors represented all aspects of the film industry and are leaders in their respective fields in film.
“One of the first things we decided after we wrapped our heads around not having a festival this year was that we should reach out to our jury members and see if they would still be able to take part virtually, given the new situation everyone was facing,” said Mary Dossinger, program manager for RiverRun. “We had incredible jurors from all areas of the film community set to come to Winston-Salem, and we very much wanted to still highlight the incredible work of our filmmakers in some way. Almost all of the jurors responded with a resounding yes and we got to work sending them the films and introducing them to one another. We are so thankful to them for being a part of RiverRun 2020 and hope to still get them all to our Festival in the future.”
2020 AWARD WINNERS Vision Independent Feature Competition
Best Film: “De Lo Mio,” directed by Diana Peralta. The film, by first-time filmmaker Peralta, is about two sisters who travel from the U.S. back to the Dominican Republic to clean out and sell their late grandmother’s house.
Peter Brunette Award for Best Director: Maša Neškovi, “Asymmetry”
Best Cinematography: Djordje Arambasic, “Asymmetry”
Best Screenplay: Sasha Collington, “Love Type D”
Best Editing: Christopher Donlon and Sara Newens, “Freeland”
Best Actress: Krisha Fairchild, “Freeland”
Best Actor: Mcabe Gregg, “Teenage Badass.”
Documentary Features
Best Documentary Feature: “I Am Not Alone,” directed by Garin Hovannisian
Best Director: Sam Ellison, “Chèche Lavi”
Honorable Mention: “Anbessa,” directed by Mo Scarpelli
Narrative Shorts
Best Narrative Short: “Tattoo,” directed by Farhad Delaram
Special Jury Award: “Wonder,” directed by Javier Molina
Best Student Narrative Short: “Terminal, directed by Kim Allamand
Special Jury Mention: ‘Nighty Night,” directed by Matt Porter.
Documentary Shorts (tie)
Best Documentary Short: “Exit 12,” directed by Mohammad Gorjestani
Best Documentary Short: “Ashes to Ashes,” directed by Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk
Animated Shorts
Best Animated Short: “Petty Thing,” directed by Li Zexi
Special Jury Awards
Outstanding Film: “Sous la Glace,” directed by Luce Grosjean, Ismail Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory and Hugo Potin
Experimental Film: “Medium Rare,” directed by Luca Cioci
Design Integration: “The Kite,” directed by Martin Smatana
Best Student Film: “Blieschow,” directed by Christoph Sarow
Outstanding Craft: “Fata Morgana,” directed by Daniella Bokor and Leanna Berkovitch
Pitch Fest
First Place: “Painting Your Room in My Heart,” directed by Yuqi Lu, Wake Forest University
Second Place: “Clickbait: Stop the Traffic,” directed by Madison Rae Reitz, UNC-Wilmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.