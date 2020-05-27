The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced its 2020 Jury Award Winners, which were held virtually this year because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the festival. Eighteen jurors comprised the main film juries, and three jurors participated in the Pitch Fest competition. The jurors represented all aspects of the film industry and are leaders in their respective fields in film.

“One of the first things we decided after we wrapped our heads around not having a festival this year was that we should reach out to our jury members and see if they would still be able to take part virtually, given the new situation everyone was facing,” said Mary Dossinger, program manager for RiverRun. “We had incredible jurors from all areas of the film community set to come to Winston-Salem, and we very much wanted to still highlight the incredible work of our filmmakers in some way. Almost all of the jurors responded with a resounding yes and we got to work sending them the films and introducing them to one another. We are so thankful to them for being a part of RiverRun 2020 and hope to still get them all to our Festival in the future.”

2020 AWARD WINNERS Vision Independent Feature Competition

Best Film: “De Lo Mio,” directed by Diana Peralta. The film, by first-time filmmaker Peralta, is about two sisters who travel from the U.S. back to the Dominican Republic to clean out and sell their late grandmother’s house.

Peter Brunette Award for Best Director: Maša Neškovi, “Asymmetry”

Best Cinematography: Djordje Arambasic, “Asymmetry”

Best Screenplay: Sasha Collington, “Love Type D”

Best Editing: Christopher Donlon and Sara Newens, “Freeland”

Best Actress: Krisha Fairchild, “Freeland”

Best Actor: Mcabe Gregg, “Teenage Badass.”

Documentary Features

Best Documentary Feature: “I Am Not Alone,” directed by Garin Hovannisian

Best Director: Sam Ellison, “Chèche Lavi”

Honorable Mention: “Anbessa,” directed by Mo Scarpelli

Narrative Shorts

Best Narrative Short: “Tattoo,” directed by Farhad Delaram

Special Jury Award: “Wonder,” directed by Javier Molina

Best Student Narrative Short: “Terminal, directed by Kim Allamand

Special Jury Mention: ‘Nighty Night,” directed by Matt Porter.

Documentary Shorts (tie)

Best Documentary Short: “Exit 12,” directed by Mohammad Gorjestani

Best Documentary Short: “Ashes to Ashes,” directed by Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk

Animated Shorts

Best Animated Short: “Petty Thing,” directed by Li Zexi

Special Jury Awards

Outstanding Film: “Sous la Glace,” directed by Luce Grosjean, Ismail Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory and Hugo Potin

Experimental Film: “Medium Rare,” directed by Luca Cioci

Design Integration: “The Kite,” directed by Martin Smatana

Best Student Film: “Blieschow,” directed by Christoph Sarow

Outstanding Craft: “Fata Morgana,” directed by Daniella Bokor and Leanna Berkovitch

Pitch Fest

First Place: “Painting Your Room in My Heart,” directed by Yuqi Lu, Wake Forest University

Second Place: “Clickbait: Stop the Traffic,” directed by Madison Rae Reitz, UNC-Wilmington

