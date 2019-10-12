The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will hold its first performance since the renovation of the 1938 landmark building at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
John McEuen, founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, accompanied by his current band, The String Wizards, will perform a concert, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” Tickets are $32.
The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, the 19-piece official touring band of the U.S. Army, will perform a big band concert on on Oct. 17. Admission is free.
The Appalachian Theatre is at 559 W. King St., Boone. For tickets and information, contact www.apptheatre.org or 828-865-3000.
