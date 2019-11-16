There are no shortcuts to mastery.
Kenneth B. Sedberry, 71, has been making pots for nearly 50 years. His son Galen, 31, joined Sedberry Pottery in Burnsville about three years ago, after trying his hand at some other things.
“I can’t imagine right now doing anything else,” Galen said.
“It’s great having Galen in the studio with me,” Ken said. “I might not have been quite as intensely involved if he hadn’t shown up when he did. He has brought new energy, so maybe I can continue to make pots for another few years.”
Both Sedberry men will be among the 100 fine craft artists showing and selling their work in the Piedmont Craftsmen’s 56th Fair Nov. 23 and 24 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.
Ken has been an Exhibiting Member of Piedmont Craftsmen since 1984. This is Galen’s first year to show his work at the fair, one of the steps on the path to becoming a juried member of the craft guild.
“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to be involved and potentially get juried in,” Galen said. “And it’s exciting to do it with my dad. It’s going to be fun.”
“It’s a big deal thing to get juried in,” Ken said. “I’ve been working with him pretty intensively, and I think he’d be a good addition.”
After a one-year tour of duty with the U.S. Army Artillery in Vietnam, Ken Sedberry went to college in western Maryland on the G.I. bill.
“I saw somebody throw some pots in the pottery shop, and I was smitten,” he said. “It’s all I’ve done since that time.”
He received an MFA from the R.I. School of Design in Providence.
“There were high-quality teachers there,” Ken said. “It was a challenging environment and took hard work and perseverance to get through.”
Galen Sedberry was named for the outdoor photographer, Galen Rowell, whom his parents had met and admired. He said that he had always found ceramics interesting, but he hadn’t been in a hurry to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“I decided to come back home between my sophomore and junior years of college and became a studio assistant,” he said. Then he got into the renewable energy systems business for a while. “I worked in solar technology; it was living on the road a lot.”
He moved back to Burnsville about three years ago and has been making pottery ever since.
Both men fire their work in a wood-burning kiln about four or five times a year, with two or three months worth of work going into each firing.
A passage from the Sedberry Pottery website explains the wood-firing process: “A temperature of approximately 2,350 degrees is reached. A violent release of smoke and ash occurs when the wood explodes into flame leaving very special ‘flashing’ on the pots.”
“We fire together, but we have different bodies of work,” Galen said. “I’m doing a lot of nature imagery, and I’m using glazes that distort the imagery and abstract it. It gives the images movement that static decoration doesn’t have. In wood firing, there’s a level of uncertainty and serendipity that can happen.
“Sometimes, you get what you expect, and sometimes you get surprises. You get things out of the kiln that you love, and you take that excitement to inform the next firing.”
Galen learned the technical side of pottery-making from his father. “And I’ve had informal teachers and mentors in the community. We are near Penland, so I can see so much work up close and talk to the teachers there,” Galen said. The renowned Penland School of Craft is just 30 minutes from Burnsville.
Working with clay is not for sissies. The wet clay is heavy, and the kiln shelves, which get moved around between firings, weigh about 40 pounds.
“Staying healthy is a challenge,” Ken said. “It takes a certain level of strength to do this work. Your body is a tool that you have to take care of. You have to stay physically and mentally alert.”
“The challenge for me is not to get ahead of myself,” Galen said. “I need to focus on making better and better pots and not being so concerned about putting them out in the world. First, I want to make the best work that I can make.”
Although there are 40 years between them, they were born only one day apart: Galen’s birthday is May 9 and Ken’s is May 10. And their shared love of pottery is a bond.
“There’s a tremendous amount of satisfaction in the work,” Ken said. “More than that: It allows you to be fruitful in some way. You’re still able to do something and do it well. It keeps you vital and alive and making something that some people can appreciate.”
Galen said, “Making pots is the most challenging and frustrating and rewarding thing I’ve ever done. It’s such a different craft, the combination of function and art.
“There’s nothing quite like the experience of working for months in the studio, then doing a firing and taking down the door of the kiln.
“It’s this weird emotional roller-coaster. There’s joy. There’s disappointment, but the joy outweighs the disappointment most times.”
Their advice for folks who might want to make a living by making pots is wide-ranging.
“There’s lots of easier ways to make a living,” Ken said. “(That will discourage the faint of heart.) You’ve really got to want to do it.”
Galen said, “Do it. Find someone who’s willing to teach you — those who craft well and stick with it. I look at a lot of pots. Ceramics and pottery are very old. You can usually find examples in every culture and every civilization. Right now, I’m looking at Japanese Oribe ware that first appeared in the 16th century. I look online, on Instagram and Facebook. The internet is a really useful tool.”
In his book, “The Outliers,” Malcolm Gladwell said that it takes 10,000 hours to achieve mastery in an area. His conclusion was based, in part, on a study done in the early 1900s on elite violinists in Germany. The ones who had risen to the top at 20 years old were found to have practiced 10,000 hours since they were 5. The players in the next echelon had practiced only 4,000 hours.
When asked what he thought of that idea, Ken Sedberry chuckled and said, “There’s a certain amount of time that’s required for technical mastery, but to find your own voice, that’s something else.
“You can be quite skilled — but with what voice? — that takes another 10,000 hours.”
