The fifth annual Winston-Salem Fashion Week will wrap up today with The Designer and Retailer showcases at the Wake Forest Innovation Quarter Biotech Atrium, 575 Patterson Ave. Designers and retailers will introduce looks for the 2019 Fall/Winter or Spring/Summer 2020. Ticket prices vary.
Nikita Wallace is the founder of WSFW.
An exhibition, “Fashion in Winston-Salem,” will hang at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, through Oct. 6. The exhibit features the works of WSFW and local designers including drawings, photographs, designs and wearable art. Admission is free.
For more information, a complete list of events, or tickets, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
