Ridiculous situations, romantic intrigue and absurd murders abound in the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem's production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," a dark musical comedy now playing at Reynolds Place Theatre.
Richard "Trey" Cameron III plays Monty, a penniless clerk in Edwardian England who discovers he is a distant heir to the D'Ysquiths, an eccentric noble family. This change in fortune gives Monty an opportunity to rise in society, especially when the line of succession narrows as other D'Ysquiths meet their fates at Monty's hands, accidentally at first and not-so-accidentally as time goes on. Can he rise high enough to satisfy the girl of his dreams, the lovely but vain Miss Sibella Hallward (Kaitlyne Colbert), or will he get caught in his rise up the aristocratic ladder?
All but one of the D'Ysquiths (pronounced "dice-kwith") are played by the same actor, Seph Schonekas, a familiar face in the local theater scene who specializes in scene-stealing supporting roles, such as the bombastic Miss Trunchbull in "Matilda" and Igor in "Young Frankenstein."
He gets to chew the scenery nicely here several times over and go through many costume changes in this production, playing various lords and ladies of the D'Ysquith lineage, most of them insufferable in distinct ways — the pompous earl, the vainglorious actress, the over-earnest social rights enthusiast, the obnoxious country squire, the bombastic body builder, and so on. He's clearly having a grand time with these quick-paced performances, and his enthusiasm and verve are infectious in each of the roles, even ones that don't get much stage time.
The cast also includes Kira Arrington as Phoebe, one of the few D'Ysquiths to not be utterly awful, this one a charming, bright young lady who becomes a rival for Monty's attention, leading to a romantic triangle and some unexpected twists and turns. The ensemble includes Taylor Bechtold, Leanna Daley, Patrick Daley, Miriam Davie, Isaac Hampton, and Heidi Shafer, who — like Schonekas — deftly jump from one character to the next and go through a dizzying array of wardrobe changes through the course of the play.
The play, directed by Chad Edwards, eagerly embraces its own ridiculousness, with bodies piling up and Monty — a basically sweet-hearted, lovelorn figure as the play opens — earnestly trying to rationalize his diabolical actions as things spiral out of control. Cameron's role may not be as flashy as Schonekas', but he is the linchpin that holds the play together, and finds the right balance between sympathetic and devious.
Musical numbers are cleverly woven together, most of them comedic and a few surprisingly heartfelt, and the choreography has enough slapstick to keep the mayhem entertaining without being too morbid (well, mostly). The opening night performance on Friday, to a nearly full house, went smoothly overall, and special credit goes to costume designer Tara Raczenski and the behind-the-scenes crew for keeping it all running smoothly.
It's an ambitious production for the Little Theatre to tackle — the Broadway production earned four Tony awards in 2014, including Best Musical — and they handle it deftly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.