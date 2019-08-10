Bailey Park will present Innovation and Cinema with three more family-friendly films at 575 N. Patterson Ave.
Bring a blanket or low chair. The area will open an hour before the film starts with pre-show trivia and concessions for sale from area food trucks and other vendors. The events will run 7:30-11 p.m.
No outside alcohol is permitted. Dogs are allowed, but must remain leashed. Parking is available in the Link Apartments parking deck at the corner of Sixth Street and Patterson Avenue. Check Bailey Park’s Facebook page for weather updates.
Aug. 16: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” is the first installment in the swashbuckling fantasy series starring Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.
Sept. 13: In “Remember the Titans,” a new head coach (Denzel Washington) is appointed to bring his recently integrated football team together in a true story of sportsmanship and community.
Oct. 18: In “Coco,” an aspiring young musician goes on a whimsical journey through the Land of the Dead to search for his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer.
For information, visit www. InnovationQuarter.com or email innovationquarter@wakehealth.edu .