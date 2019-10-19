The Friends of the Lewisville Library annual fall book sale will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 for members only (with memberships for sale at the door); 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Lewisville Public Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville.
Buy a bag of books for $5 Oct. 26.
Admission and parking are free and handicap accessible. Proceeds go to support the Lewisville Library.
