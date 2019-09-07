Wife and husband Sharon Hardin and Will Willner have exhibitions hanging currently.
Hardin is showing watercolors at the Sechrest Gallery on the High Point University Campus. There will be a closing reception 4-6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Willner is showing infrared photographs from the series “Every Park in Winston Salem at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College Campus, Winston-Salem.
There will be an artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.