Wife and husband Sharon Hardin and Will Willner have exhibitions hanging currently.

Hardin is showing watercolors at the Sechrest Gallery on the High Point University Campus. There will be a closing reception 4-6 p.m. Sept. 19.

Willner is showing infrared photographs from the series “Every Park in Winston Salem at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College Campus, Winston-Salem.

There will be an artist’s reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

