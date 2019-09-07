Reynolda House Museum of American Art will open an exhibition about its historic green tile roof and renovations that will be made in the next few years. The exhibition, “Raise the Roof: Replacing Reynolda’s Historic Roof,” will open Sept. 10 and be on display until June 27, 2021, in the West Bedroom Gallery.
Much of Reynolda’s architectural character comes from its long, low roofline manufactured by the Ludowici Tile Company, which is still in business. In 2020, Reynolda will begin the rehabilitation of the 102-year-old roof.
Reynolda House is at 2250 Reynolda Road. For information, visit www.reynolda.org.
