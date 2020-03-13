Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has postponed its opening weekend of “Evita,” in light of suggested governmental precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We will re-examine the state of affairs next week for the remainder of our scheduled March run,” Theatre Alliance said in a statement. “If the situation has worsened, we will reschedule the performances for April 2020.”
Brown Paper Tickets will issue refunds for today, Saturday and Sunday’s performances for any tickets purchased through BPT. For refunds from non-Brown Paper Tickets, call 336-723-7777, or email Tickets@theatrealliance.ws.
Theatre Alliance noted that Brown Paper Tickets is receiving a high volume of calls due to cancellations across the country.
