Two events are coming up at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road. Admission is free for both.
Reynolda’s visual storyteller Aaron Canipe will give the August “Object of the Month” talk at 1 p.m. Aug. 7. It will feature “Horace Pippin,” a photograph of the artist in Reynolda’s collection by Arnold Newman.
Reynolda’s Friday night outdoor film series Cinema Under the Stars will start this week and continue through Aug. 23.
The lineup is:
- Aug. 9: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”;
- Aug. 16: “The Devil Wears Prada”;
- Aug. 23: “The Great Gatsby”
The films will be shown at dark on the main lawn of Reynolda House. Gates open at 7 p.m., and a cash bar will be open.
For more information, visit www. reynolda.org.