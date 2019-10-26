The Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present “Elf Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 in the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Based on the hit movie of the same title, the musical, “Elf Jr.” tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and lives happily, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
Charlie Kluttz is the music director. Luke Miller choreographs, and Jessie Grants directs.
Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Run time is about 65 minutes, with no intermission.
