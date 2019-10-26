The Hispanic League and UNC School of the Arts will present the Eddy Marcano Quartet from Venezuela at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Watson Hall on the UNCSA campus, 1533 S. Main St.

Violinist Marcano and his quartet will present a fusion of South American Classical and folk music. A reception with appetizers will precede the concert.

Tickets are $25, $20 for students at www.uncsa.edu or 336-721-1945.

