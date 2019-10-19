East Winston’s Teen Poetry Slam will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Malloy-Jordan E. Winston Heritage Center-East Winston Library, 1110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.

Spoken word is a great way to express yourself and say what’s on your mind.

Be a performer or supporter at an evening that showcases talented local teens.

Admission is free. For information, call 336-703-2950 .

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments