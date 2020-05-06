Jonathan Greene considers himself a drummer and a teacher.
He has been teaching drums for 11 years, but the Kernersville resident also plays with several different bands in Winston-Salem, including Anamika and Vintage Astronaut.
He also plays with a Triad band called Downtown Collective, which is a Sam Hill Entertainment band, as well as with singer Nishah Dimeo, based in Durham.
Jazz fusion and electronic (drum, bass and electronic dance music) music are some of his favorite genres.
Although he has released songs as a member of different bands, he has a song called “At the End of Anything … (Everything)” that he wrote and arranged. The song, which was released under his name in 2018, features Greene, John Ray, Nishah Dimeo and Matt Sickels.
Greene, 35, said just about everyone in his family is musical in some way.
His father plays keyboard, his mother plays a little piano and his sister, as a child, dabbled in different instruments, he said.
“I’ve always been around music, especially in church,” Greene said.
He started playing drums in church during his early high school years.
He has his own website and YouTube channel at Drumosophy.com.
“I started producing a semi-instructional, comedic drum blog,” Greene said. “Basically, it’s my thoughts on whatever. It’s intermediate-to-advanced drum concepts that I produce myself.”
Last year, he was featured on a podcast through Drumeo Gab Podcast.
“What I’m trying to do online is make a bridge for drummers that have already established themselves in the basics,” he said.
Greene also gives private lessons to beginners.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: Non-functional rhythmic studies. A drummer’s job is to “keep time.” I guess I like drummers that sound like they are taking their SAT’s. I remember that I learned a ton of words for the SAT’s that I never used in real life. That was way before I developed a taste for hearing interesting and new (to me) words. When I was young, I thought that was just a way for people to show off. Now I’m not afraid to ask what a word means, and I get giddy when new words naturally find their way into my vocabulary. Music works the same way. Ultimately my goal is to try to take nerdy rhythmic concepts and create music that is enjoyable to listen to.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Young artists have a tendency to overplay, like a 4-year-old that doesn’t know how to self-censor. Myself included. I’m still on that journey. I try to say important things as clearly as possible instead of rambling with my playing. I also have a clearly defined intention with my playing. That may change as I age, but that’s fine.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: My father, my bandmates. Everyone I’ve ever played with. All the music I’ve ever heard. From cartoon and anime theme songs to commercials, film scores and video games. If you want my biggest music influences they are Frank Zappa, Miles Davis, Wayne Krantz, Marco Minnemann, Zach Danziger, and Alan Dawson. ... This list could be 25-names long.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: My ego. Not that I think I’m the best. I mean my desires. I think most artists have strong opinions about what is “good art.” One can fall into the trap of blaming people for not making the same decision you would make. I still do that. Anytime you make music with someone, you enter into an unspoken agreement to play a certain role. Like a relationship. If both members aren’t clear with their needs, intentions, or one person expects the other person to be a mind reader (again, guilty), then it can kill the magic in the moment. Relinquishing control and living in the moment are my biggest challenges, and those are problems stemming from ego.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: (It) puts food on the table and gives me people to share it with. It allows us to time travel to the past and into the shoes of our heroes. It gives me a cultural window into history. It allows me to connect with people I’ll never meet. It gives me hope for what the human race might look like. Music has a history of uniting people of all colors, shapes and sizes. I’ve met and talked to people from all over the planet just due to our love of music. That is powerful.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Purposefully take in art you don’t like. Think deeply about why you don’t like it. At worst, you define yourself and your taste more clearly. At best, you acquire a new taste and gain a new influence and inspiration to create art.
