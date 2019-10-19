“Gary Taylor’s Dracula,” by Festival Ballet of Winston-Salem, will return to the Hanesbrands Theatre 7:30 Oct. 24, and 8 Oct. 25 and 26 at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Based on the classic tale but with a contemporary twist, “Dracula” is told from the viewpoint of the vampire, focusing on his undying and timeless love for Mina.

Choreography is by Taylor. Chris Heckman composed the original score.

Tickets are $30.50 and $35, $19.75 for rush college students. For information, visit www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org or call 336-747-1414.

