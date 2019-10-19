“Gary Taylor’s Dracula,” by Festival Ballet of Winston-Salem, will return to the Hanesbrands Theatre 7:30 Oct. 24, and 8 Oct. 25 and 26 at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Based on the classic tale but with a contemporary twist, “Dracula” is told from the viewpoint of the vampire, focusing on his undying and timeless love for Mina.
Choreography is by Taylor. Chris Heckman composed the original score.
Tickets are $30.50 and $35, $19.75 for rush college students. For information, visit www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org or call 336-747-1414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.