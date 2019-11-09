The Downtown Arts District Association will present its first “2nd Thursdays” program Nov. 14.

The official 2nd Thursdays restaurant will be 6th and Vine, which will serve wine specials.

Galleries and shops will have demonstrations and discounts and stay open until at least 8 p.m. They include Studio 7, North Trade Street Arts, Mast General Store and Visual Index.

Admission is free. For information, visit www.dadaws.net.

Lynn Felder

