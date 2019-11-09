The Downtown Arts District Association will present its first “2nd Thursdays” program Nov. 14.
The official 2nd Thursdays restaurant will be 6th and Vine, which will serve wine specials.
Galleries and shops will have demonstrations and discounts and stay open until at least 8 p.m. They include Studio 7, North Trade Street Arts, Mast General Store and Visual Index.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.dadaws.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.